TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low-50s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Low: 50. High: 77. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 53. High: 79. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 57. High: 83. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 66. High: 82. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 52. High: 70. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.