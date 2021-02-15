Monday Morning Forecast: Snow ending this morning, Dangerously cold this afternoon

TODAY: Snow will end from west to east this morning. However, roads are expected to remain dangerous as temperatures will not allow any melting to take place. Temperatures will be bitterly cold with wind chills in around 0 or even below. Chance of snow: 90%. High: 14. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy skies are expected which will result in a little bit of cooling. The clearer the skies the colder it’ll become as that heat (lack there of) escapes. At least we’ll stay dry. Low: 3. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and bitterly cold. Not quite as bad as what we’ll feel today. High: 24. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A wintry mix is expected throughout the day. Temperatures will be between 26 and 30 degrees so most of our precipitation will fall as freezing rain and sleet. This will once again create hazardous driving conditions if we don’t still have them. Chance of a wintry mix: 80%. Low: 23. High: 27. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Some leftover snow will be possible early on in the morning. We’ll see cloudy skies once this system exists the area. Unfortunately conditions will still be cold throughout the afternoon. Chance of snow: 20%. Low: 25. High: 28. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with bitterly cold temperatures to begin the morning. We will finally warm above freezing by the afternoon. Low: 9. High: 33. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and much warmer. Low: 25. High: 43. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies expected and a bit warmer. Low: 34. High: 53. Winds: S 10 MPH.