TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 60 High: 76. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers early. Low: 60. High: 69. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 51. High: 78. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 53. High: 69. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 46. High: 75. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.