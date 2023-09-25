TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms, especially in Deep East Texas. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a 30% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 66. High: 90. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 66. High: 91. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 67. High: 92. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 67. High: 91. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 67. High: 91. Wind: E 10 mph.