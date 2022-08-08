TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs around 100. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Lows in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 77. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 74. High: 96. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 73. High: 98. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 75. High: 99. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.