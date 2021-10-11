Monday Morning Forecast: Storms end today, more rain chances on the way this week

TODAY: Decreasing cloud cover with humidity dropping a bit. Showers possible in the morning, mainly in Deep East Texas. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the mid-60s. Warmer in Deep East Texas. Wind: E 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Warm and muggy. Lows in the low-70s and highs in the upper-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms continuing. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s and highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: S 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible under mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s and highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: SW 10 mph, turning to the NE in northern parts of our area.

SATURDAY: Drying things out under mostly sunny skies. Cooler and much less humid. Lows in the mid-to-upper-50s and highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: N 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with just a few passing clouds from time to time. A chilly start will lead to a pleasant afternoon. Lows in the upper-40s and highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.