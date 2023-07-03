TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FOURTH OF JULY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms, increasing to a 40% chance in Deep East Texas. Low: 77. High: 95. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 76. High: 93. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 76. High: 94. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 79. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph.