TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: S 25-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers closer to the Louisiana state line. Lows in the mid-to-upper-30s. Wind: W 25-30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: W 25-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 31. High: 63. Wind: S 20-25 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Rain chances increase to 60% overnight area-wide. Low: 44. High: 71. Wind: S 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers early. Low: 38. High: 49. Wind: NW 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 28. High: 52. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers at night. Low: 35. High: 51. Wind: SE 15 mph.