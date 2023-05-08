TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms, mainly early. Lows in the low-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 81. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 83. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 85. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 83. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 84. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.