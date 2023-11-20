TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. A few strong to severe storms are likely, with 60 mph wind gusts and large hail as the main threats. A couple of tornadoes are possible. Highs in the low-70s north to upper-70s. Wind: SW 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas early. Lows in the upper-40s. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper-50s. Wind: N 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Low: 40. High: 57. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 38. High: 55. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

BLACK FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 40. High: 60. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain at night. Low: 41. High: 58. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 42. High: 53. Wind: N 5-10 mph.