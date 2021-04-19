Monday Morning Forecast: Sun & Clouds, Slightly Warmer

This Morning: Chilly start in the low 40’s with mostly clear conditions. Calm winds through the morning. Dry throughout the day with a few clouds.

Today: Mostly sunny to start the day. Afternoon high’s in the low 70’s. A few more clouds around to end the day. Wind out of the southwest 5 mph.

Tonight: A few clouds around for the night. Low’s around 50 degrees overnight. Clear into Tuesday morning with winds still out of the south 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy throughout Tuesday with winds out of the south to start the day. Afternoon high in the low 70’s. A front passes through in the afternoon shifting winds to the northwest 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. A few sprinkles possible as the front passes by but mostly dry throughout the day.

Wednesday: A chilly start in the upper 30’s to begin Wednesday. A few clouds around and mostly dry to start the day. In the evening an isolated shower could be around but otherwise mostly cloudy. High’s in the mid to upper 60’s.

Thursday: A cooler start with temperatures in the upper 40’s. A few clouds and an isolated shower possible in the afternoon with high’s in the low 70’s. Winds out of the south 10 mph with a 30% chance for an afternoon shower.

Friday: Cloudy to start with temperatures in the mid 50’s. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible with high’s in the low 70’s. Chance for showers and storms 60%