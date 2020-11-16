Monday Morning Forecast: Sunny and dry today

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 70. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 42. Winds: East 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. High: 73. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 45. High: 75. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 49. High: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: More sun. Low: 55. High: 77. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 58. High: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 64. High: 74. Winds: S 10 MPH.

