Monday Morning Forecast: Sunny and dry today

EARLY SATURDAY MORNING: Becoming cloudy and much warmer. A 20% chance of light rain and drizzle by morning. Lows: upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy morning to some PM sunshine. A 20% chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. Very muggy. High: 80. Wind: South, Southwest 15 mph, with wind gusts to 20-25 mph.