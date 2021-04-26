Monday Morning Forecast: Sunny and warm

This Morning: Mild and mostly clear to start the day. Temperatures around 60 degrees to start the day. Winds out of the south 10 mph.

Today: Warmer with temperatures in the mid 80’s. Mostly sunny with a few clouds in the afternoon. Wind breezy at times out of the southeast 15 mph. Dry to start the week.

Tonight: Warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. A little more humid overnight with a few clouds. Winds staying out of the south. Dry overnight into Tuesday.

Tuesday: Mild to start in the upper 60’s with partly cloudy conditions. A couple showers and a thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Chance for rain 30%. Winds out of the south 10 mph. Showers tapering off into the night.

Wednesday: An isolated light shower possible to begin the day with temperatures around 70. Warmer with high’s in the mid to upper 80’s. An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon but mostly dry otherwise. Winds out of the south 10 mph.

Thursday: A few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 70’s before the front makes its way through on Thursday. Clearing begins going into the night. Winds out of the south to start the day shifting to the north overnight as the front passes.

Friday: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 50’s to start. Nice afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 70’s. Dry and clear all day with winds out of the east.