Monday Morning Forecast: Sunny start to the week

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies today with more clouds arriving in the afternoon. High: 67. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds for the first part of the night. A shower or two are possible after midnight tonight. Not as cold. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 51. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers are a possibility throughout the day. Temperatures will trend much colder. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 55. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Showers possible late in the day. Temperatures will remain cool. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 45. High: 57. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Rain will be possible in the morning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 55. High: 65. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Rain is possible as cooler air moves in. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 54. High: 58. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Trending slightly cooler, cloudy, with a stray shower possible. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 43. High: 56. Winds: E 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Warmer and you guessed it, another chance of rain. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 54. High: 67. Winds: S 15 MPH.