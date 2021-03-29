Monday Morning Forecast: Sunny & Warm Afternoon

This Morning: Chilly to start with a few places in the upper 30’s. Clear for the day with lots of sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 70’s. Winds shifting to the south 5-10 MPH.

Today: Lots of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in the mid 70’s. Southeast breeze keeping us warm. Dry throughout the day into the night.

Tonight: Mostly clear with low’s around 50 degrees. Southeast breeze will bring a few clouds for Tuesday morning. Humidity increases into the day as a front approaches from the northwest.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy conditions to start Tuesday. South wind around 10 MPH keeping us warm and a little more humid. High’s in the upper 70’s. An isolated shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Chance for a shower or storm 30%. Hail and some damaging winds could be in a storm during the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday: A few showers around for the morning with low’s in the mid 50’s. The front passes through to the northwest through the morning into lunch. The afternoon should start to clear up to end the day with temperatures in the mid 60’s. Chance for showers early in the day 30%. Clearing in the evening will lead to a clear and cold night.

Thursday: Morning low’s in the 30’s will keep us cold to start the day. Clear for Thursday afternoon with high’s in the low to mid 60’s. Northeast wind around 10mph will keep us on the cooler side for Thursday into the night.

Friday: Low’s in the 30’s again for Friday morning with clear conditions. Afternoon high’s back in the mid 60’s for the afternoon with lots of sunshine. Winds shift back to the southeast during the day which will help us climb out of the colder mornings. Dry start to the weekend with temperatures climbing back to the 70’s for the weekend.