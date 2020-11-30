Monday Morning Forecast: Sunshine but still chilly this afternoon

TODAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 50. Winds: NW 15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold. Low: 30. Winds: W 10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 57. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Rain chances will increase early with most of it moving out by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 44. High: 54. Winds: W 10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Low: 35. High: 48. Winds: NW 10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 32. High: 50. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 34. High: 56. Winds: NW 5 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 38. High: 62. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.