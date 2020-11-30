Monday Morning Forecast: Sunshine but still chilly this afternoon

THIS AFTERNOON: Rain continues mostly in southern areas, with a 70% chance south of HWY 84. North of HWY 84, a 30% to 40% chance of rain. Cooler. Highs: 60s to near 70, but dropping to the 60s and 50s after 4 PM.

THIS EVENING: A few more showers and isolated storms south of I-20 through 9 PM. Temperatures in the 50s. Wind: NE 10 mph.