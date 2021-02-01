Monday Morning Forecast: Sunshine continues today

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 58. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 35. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few passing clouds and slightly warmer. High: 60. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 41. High: 66. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 56. High: 69. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with some rain in the morning. Skies should begin to clear in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 45. High: 52. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 38. High: 55. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and much colder. Low: 27. High: 41. Winds: N 10 MPH.