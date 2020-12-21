Monday Morning Forecast: Sunshine persists today

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 70. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 43. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 71. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain late in the day as a front approaches. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 52. High: 65. Winds: W 15 MPH.

THURSDAY (Christmas Eve): Mostly sunny and much cooler. Low: 33. High: 51. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY (Christmas Day): Sunny and cool. Low: 30. High: 54. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with rain possible late in the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 37. High: 55. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 44. High: 63. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.