TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-60s. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 65. High: 82. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 64. High: 87. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 62. High: 88. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 64. High: 89. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 66. High: 90. Wind: S 10-15 mph.