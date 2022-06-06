TODAY: Mostly cloudy through 10 am, with clouds decreasing into the afternoon. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: S 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with clouds increasing towards daybreak. Lows in the low-70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 97. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 98. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 71. High: 95. Wind: E 5-10 mph.