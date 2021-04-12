Monday Morning Forecast: Unsettled weather patterns brings rain chances to East Texas

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and warm. High: 84. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A front will roll through the area bringing us at least a slight chance of rain and storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 59. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms TUESDAY NIGHT otherwise, temperatures will trend cooler in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 75. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain chance early in the day. Rain and clouds will keep temperatures relatively cool for the remainder of the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 55. High: 68. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low: 54. High: 71. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Indications are that Friday will be our best rain chance all week long. Rainy, cloudy, and cool. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 50. High: 63. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 49. High: 65. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and drying out. Low: 48. High: 66. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.