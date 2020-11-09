Monday Morning Forecast: Very humid today, a few showers Tuesday

THIS MORNING: Cloudy and very muggy. Areas of drizzle and fog through 10 AM. Clouds start to break apart after 10 AM.

TODAY: Partly cloudy this afternoon and humid. Highs: upper 70s to near 80. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THIS EVENING: A brief clearing of most clouds. Warmer night. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increasing after 2 AM. More drizzle and fog possible. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon. A cold front will arrive during the day. Staying warm for the afternoon, then turning cooler and breezy in the late afternoon. A 20% chance of rain. High: 77. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns and lower humidity for Veterans Day. Low: 50. High: 73. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: After a cooler morning, mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 49. High: 77. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and more humid. Low: 54. High: 78. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 30% chance of storms. At this time, the best chances will be north of HWY 79. There is a small chance of severe storms, but confidence is low at this time. Warm and humid. Low: 61. High: 78. Wind: SW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine returning and staying very warm. A cold front late day. Low: 59. High: 80. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 10 mph.