Monday Morning Forecast: Very humid today, a few showers Tuesday

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THIS MORNING: Cloudy and very muggy. Areas of drizzle and fog through 10 AM. Clouds start to break apart after 10 AM.

TODAY: Partly cloudy this afternoon and humid. Highs: upper 70s to near 80. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THIS EVENING: A brief clearing of most clouds. Warmer night. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increasing after 2 AM. More drizzle and fog possible. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon. A cold front will arrive during the day. Staying warm for the afternoon, then turning cooler and breezy in the late afternoon. A 20% chance of rain. High: 77. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns and lower humidity for Veterans Day. Low: 50. High: 73. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: After a cooler morning, mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 49. High: 77. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and more humid. Low: 54. High: 78. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 30% chance of storms. At this time, the best chances will be north of HWY 79. There is a small chance of severe storms, but confidence is low at this time. Warm and humid. Low: 61. High: 78. Wind: SW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine returning and staying very warm. A cold front late day. Low: 59. High: 80. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 10 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51