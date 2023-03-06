TODAY: A mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low-80s. A 10% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear early, then partly cloudy. Lows in the low-60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 66. High: 80. Wind: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 66. High: 80. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 60. High: 67. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 47. High: 65. Wind: E 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 47. High: 69. Wind: S 15 mph.