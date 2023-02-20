TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low-80s. Wind: SW 20-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low-80s. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out, with 60 mph wind gusts as the main threat. Low: 67. High: 80. Wind: SW 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 59. High: 72. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 55. High: 63. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 57. High: 77. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 64. High: 79. Wind: S 10-15 mph.