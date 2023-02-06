TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: S 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper-50s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Highs in the low-70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Low: 56. High: 62. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 41. High: 64. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Low: 38. High: 50. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 30. High: 55. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Low: 34. High: 61. Wind: S 10-15 mph.