Monday Morning Forecast: Warm & dry for Monday, rain returns mid-week

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies and mild. Highs around 80. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers, mainly in northern portions of our area. Highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: E 5 mph. Chance of rain: 20%.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Low: 50. High: 58. Wind: E 10 mph. Chance of rain: 60%.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, mainly in Deep East Texas. Low: 48. High: 54. Wind: NE 10-15 mph. Chance of rain: 30%.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 42. High: 63. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 45. High: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Low: 56. High: 71. Wind: SW 10 mph.