Monday Morning Forecast: Warm start to the week

Temperatures are forecasted to be well above normal for the first half of this week. Our next cold front will arrive Thursday morning.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 78. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Not quite as cold as Monday morning. Low: 59. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few clouds are expected in the morning followed by mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. High: 79. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm for the month of November. Low: 63. High: 81. Winds: S 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with some showers expected in the morning. Rain will be brief and severe weather isn’t expected at this time. Chance of rain: 20%-30%. Low: 50. High: 62. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures being slightly warmer than Thursday. Low: 40. High: 63. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Our next cold front will be knocking on the door which may spark some rain chances. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 56. High: 69. Winds: S 10 MPH.