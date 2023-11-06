TODAY: Mostly cloudy early, followed by mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-60s. Wind: S 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 67. High: 84. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 67. High: 71. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain, mainly early. Low: 55. High: 61. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas at night. Low: 48. High: 63. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 47. High: 65. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.