TODAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of shower early in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. An isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out, with large hail and damaging wind gusts as the threats. Low: 64. High: 77. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. A severe weather outbreak is possible. Stay weather aware. Low: 67. High: 78. Wind: S 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers early in north of I-20. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 38. High: 64. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer. Low: 42. High: 70. Wind: SE 10 mph.