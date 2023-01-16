TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: S 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-to-upper-50s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and very warm. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. A few strong to severe storms are possible. Low: 61. High: 73. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Low: 43. High: 58. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 39. High: 62. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 45. High: 56. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 42. High: 54. Wind: NW 10 mph.