TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 70. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 41. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few clouds, warm, and windy. High: 71. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers out west Wednesday evening. The best chance for strong to severe thunderstorms will be around midnight into early Thursday morning. Chance of rain: 70% (night). Low: 59. High: 73. Winds: SE 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with much cooler temperatures. Storms will end from West to East Thursday morning. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 54. High: 60. Winds: NW 20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 28. High: 54. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 30. High: 62. Winds: East 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 35. High: 66. Winds: SE 10 MPH.