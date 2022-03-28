TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. High: 84. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds throughout the night and feeling muggy. Low: 63. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Another warm and windy is expected. Mostly cloudy with storms possible overnight Tuesday night. Chance of rain: 20% (60% overnight). High: 83. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A good chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Some storms could be severe with damaging straight-line winds and an isolated tornado or two. Rain will clear the area in the afternoon with cooler temperatures expected. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 63. High: 74. Winds: NW 20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 44. High: 69. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 47. High: 77. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 57. High: 73. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 49. High: 72. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.