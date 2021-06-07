Monday Morning Forecast: Warm with afternoon showers & storms

This Morning: A warm and muggy start to the day. Temperatures staying in the mid 70’s to start the day. An isolated shower is possible into the lunch hour with mostly cloudy conditions. Winds south 5-10 mph.

Today: A few showers and storms after lunch. Temperatures will be in the mid 80’s. A storm or two could contain gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain. Flash flooding will be possible through the afternoon into the evening.

Tonight: A few showers and storms left early into the night. Most showers and storms will move east by the middle of the night. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70’s overnight. Muggy to start Tuesday.

Tuesday: A partly cloudy start with warm and muggy conditions. Afternoon isolated showers and storms possible. Temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s. Chance for rain 30%.

Wednesday: Warm and muggy to start Wednesday in the low 70’s. Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80’s. Some sunny conditions with a very isolated chance for rain. Chance for rain 20%. Mostly dry otherwise.

Thursday: Warm and sunny. High temperatures near 90. Winds south 5-10 mph. Low near 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Afternoon high near 90 again to start the weekend. Dry start with a low temperature in the low 70’s.