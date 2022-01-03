Monday Morning Forecast: Warmer afternoon followed by another cold night

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 50. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds with another freeze. Not as cold. Low: 30. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. High: 61. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, mild, and windy. Low: 44. High: 60. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 39. High: 50. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 25. High: 49. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 40. High: 60. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 66. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51