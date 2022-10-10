TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the low-60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 63. High: 89. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 62. High: 83. Wind: NE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and comfortable. Low: 54. High: 82. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. Low: 57. High: 83. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 53. High: 84. Wind: W 10 mph.