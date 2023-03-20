TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-60s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: S 20-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. Low: 64. High: 79. Wind: S 20-25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms late. Low: 66. High: 81. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 64. High: 75. Wind: W 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Low: 49. High: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 55. High: 78. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.