Monday Morning Forecast: Warmth and humidity continue this week

TODAY: More clouds than sunshine expected this afternoon. Very warm and a little humid. High: 76. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds and a little muggy. Low: 66. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Cloudy skies with a few showers here and there but nothing heavy is expected. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 77. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day. Warm and humid. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 64. High: 73. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 52. High: 72. Winds: West 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of isolated showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 74. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as our next major front moves in. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 75. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning. Much colder. Low: 32. High: 45. Winds: NW 15 MPH.