TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs in the low-70s north to mid-70s south. Wind: S 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: S 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers. Low: 67. High: 77. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 67. High: 76. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 56. High: 65. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 53. High: 66. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 47. High: 64. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.