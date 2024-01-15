TODAY: A 60% chance of a wintry mix with highs in the mid-to-upper-20s. Wind chills in the mid-10s. Wind: N 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and dangerously cold. Lows in the mid-10s, with wind chills around 0. Wind: N 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-20s to low-30s. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 14. High: 43. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 33. High: 58. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. Low: 29. High: 42. Wind: N 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 22. High: 43. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers at night. Low: 28. High: 44. Wind: E 10 mph.