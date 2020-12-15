Monday Night Forecast: A cold Tuesday with a few showers

THIS EVENING: Clear sky and cold. Temperatures to the 30s, near freezing for some areas after 9 PM. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A light freeze, and patchy frost. Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s to the upper 20s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph, making it feel like the lower to middle 20s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a 20% to 30% chance of rain. Cold. Temperatures only to the lower and middle 40s. Wind: SE 10 mph. Tuesday night, a few showers may have some flurries mixed in, but no accumulation or impact expected.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to start with mainly sunny skies by the afternoon. Breezy and cool. Low: 34. High: 49. Wind: NW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A freeze in the morning, and then a seasonal afternoon with more sunshine. Low: 28. High: 56. Wind: West, South 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. A 20% chance of rain showers late in the evening and overnight. Low: 35. High: 59. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 40% chance of rain with cloudy skies. Low: 50. High: 56. Wind: South, turning North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Seasonal weather with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Low: 38. High: 57. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and a tad milder for the afternoon. Low: 34. High: 60. Wind: West 5-10 mph.