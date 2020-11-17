Monday Night Forecast: Another cold night, warmer days ahead

THIS EVENING: Clear and chilly. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: East 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Another cold night with frost likely by morning. Lows: middle 30s to near 40. A few areas in the lower 30s. Wind: East, turning North 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Chilly morning, but sunny and a slightly warmer afternoon. Highs: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chilly morning again, and a warmer day. Low: upper 30s to lower 40s. High: 74. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Even warmer and breezy. A few clouds. Low: middle to upper 40s. Highs: middle 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and increasing Gulf moisture. Low: 55. High: 78. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Breezy and muggy. Low: 58. High: 79. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 40% chance of storms ahead of a cold front. Still warm before the front arrives. Low: 64. High: 74. Wind: South, turning Northwest 15 mph.

MONDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Cooler and becoming partly cloudy. Low: 47. High: 60. Wind: NE 10 mph.