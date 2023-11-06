The next cold front is due Thursday with a chance of rain followed by cooler temperatures.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 64. High 83. Wind S 15 G 25.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 66. Wind S 15 G 25.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82. Wind S 15 G 25.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 65. Wind S 5-10.
THURSDAY: Cloudy. 70% Chance of Afternoon Showers. High 75.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. 70% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 54.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance Morning Showers. High 57.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 48.
SATURDAY(VETERANS’ DAY): Mostly Sunny. High 62.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 48.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 64.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 47.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 64.
