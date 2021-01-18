Monday Night Forecast: Clouds increase, rain starts tomorrow

THIS EVENING: Increasing clouds and cool. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Becoming cloudy. A 30% chance of rain for areas north of HWY 79 before 7 AM. A few t-storms are possible. Lows: 40s to lower 50s. Wind: South, to NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with periods of rain and storms, especially through 2 PM and moving southward during the day. Rain amounts could reach 1″ in a few areas. Cool for most locations. Highs: lower to middle 50s from I-30 to HWY 79. South of HWY 79, temperatures from the upper 50s to middle 60s. Wind: Becoming NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Staying cloudy with less than a 20% chance of rain. Low: 46. High: 57. Wind: East, turning South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A few showers for the morning and midday hours, chances at 30%. Low: 59. High: 67. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 60% chance of rain and storms with another cold front. Rain could be heavy at times and storms gusty. Low: 57. Highs: near 60 but falling in the afternoon. Wind: South, turning NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A break in the precipitation, but clouds continue. Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 42. High: 56. Wind: East 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More rain returning, a 40% chance. Warmer. Low: 49. High: 66. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Additional rain possible, a 30% chance. Low: 62. High: 67. Wind: South, turning West 15 mph.

