Monday Night Forecast: Cloudy weather with rain by Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Light rain to drizzle. A cold front moving through Deep East Texas & Toledo Bend. Temperatures falling to the 40s near I-30, lower 50s central, and 60s to 50s south. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with periods of drizzle continuing. Lows range from the 40s north to mid-50s south. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy and colder. Drizzle continues through late morning, then mostly dry in the afternoon. Chance of rain at 30%. Highs: middle 50s to lower 70s north to south. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely as moisture from Zeta lifts into East Texas and an upper disturbance from West Texas. Rain chances at 60%. Cool and breezy. Low: 54. Highs: middle 60s to lower 70s. Wind: East 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds clearing to a partly cloudy afternoon. Low: 46. High: 62. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and still cool. Low: 44. High: 64. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and a milder afternoon for Halloween. Low: 43. Highs: middle to upper 60s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and a tad warmer. A cold front by the afternoon. Low: 49. High: 71. Wind: South, turning North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Seasonally cool under a mostly sunny sky. Low: 47. High: 70. Wind: North 5-10 mph.