Monday Night Forecast: Cooler start Tuesday, colder weather late week

OVERNIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the lower 50s to the upper 40s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: A seasonal afternoon with mainly sunny skies. Highs: upper 70s to lower 80s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and warmer in the afternoon. Low: 52. High: 86. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with a 10% chance of rain. A cold front arriving in the afternoon. Low: 62. High: 78. Wind: South, turning North 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine and colder. Lows in the middle 40s. Highs close to 70. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Much colder morning. Coldest start since mid-April. Lows: lower 40s. Sunshine and a cool afternoon. Breezy. Highs: middle 70s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. Low: 62. High: 77. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Another cold front could arrive Monday and stall out in our area. More clouds, and a 20% chance of showers. Low: 59. High: 72. Wind: North 5-10 mph north/central, South 5-10 mph in Deep East Texas.

