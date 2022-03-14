OVERNIGHT: Storms ending. Cloudy and cooler. Lows: upper 40s to around 50. Wind: turning NW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cooler day with a 20% chance of lingering showers. Mostly to mainly cloudy, some clearing late day. High: 62. Wind: NW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer. Low: 47. High: 74. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and increasing humidity. A 20% chance of rain during the day, up to a 40% chance at night. Low: 53. High: 78. Wind: SE 15 mph. At night, a few strong to severe storms are possible.

FRIDAY: A 20% chance of rain for the morning hours. Clouds decrease and cooler with another cold front. Low: 49. High: 65. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and nice. Low: 42. High: 72. Wind: South 5 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 45. High: 76. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 55. High: 75. Wind: SE 15 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.