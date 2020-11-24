Monday Night Forecast: Gusty storms early Wednesday, dry Thanksgiving

THIS EVENING: A few clouds and cool. Temperatures in the 50s and a few 40s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds and a stronger southeast wind by morning. Lows: upper 40s to around 50, but feeling like the middle/lower 40s thanks to a strong breeze. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy and windy. A 20% chance of rain during the day and early evening. High temperatures to the lower 70s. Wind: SE 15-20 mph, gusts to 35 mph at times.

TUESDAY NIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: Until 12 AM, a 20% chance of isolated storms (mainly north of I-20). After 12 AM, a line of gusty storms moving into our area. Main severe concern is wind gusts, but brief hail or an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Storms to Deep East Texas after 3 AM. Decreasing clouds behind the front and cooler. Lows by morning: lower to middle 50s, a few low 60s in Toledo Bend.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returning and cooler. High: 64. Wind: NW 10 mph.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Mainly sunny. A colder morning. Lows in the lower 40s and upper 30s. Milder afternoon. Highs: lower 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds return, rain & storms likely (chances at 60% to 70%). Warmer. Low: 58. High: 70. Wind: South, turning North 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More rain expected, chances at 40%. Low: 50. High: 60. Wind: North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Staying cloudy with more showers, chances at 30%. Low: 45. High: 59. Wind: NW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, trending drier. Low: 39. High: 61. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.