TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and humid. Low: 73. Wind: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 72. High: 97. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a dry front arriving. This front won’t drop our temperatures much but it will drop our humidity. Low: 73. High: 98. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 70. High: 96. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 71. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a frontal boundary moving through which should help drop our humidity and our temperatures to some degree (no pun intended). Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 94. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two early as the front advances. Cooler temperatures are expected for the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. High: 87. Winds: N 10 MPH.