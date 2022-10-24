WE ARE UNDER A SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE WEATHER THIS EVENING. A LINE OF STORMS WILL MOVE THROUGH OUR AREA TONIGHT BRINGING THE RISK OF DAMAGING WIND, HEAVY RAIN, AND ONE OR TWO BRIEF TORNADOES.

TONIGHT: A line of storms will move into our area giving us some strong to severe thunderstorms. The primary threat will be for damaging winds. The lien will exit to our East by tomorrow morning and cooler temperatures will move in. Chance of rain: 90%. Low: 54. Winds: W 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds, breezy, and much cooler by the afternoon. High: 66. Winds: NW 20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer but still comfortable. Low: 46. High: 71. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and trending a little warmer. Low: 48. High: 74. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms as another front moves through our area. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 55. High: 65. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 52. High: 66. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 53. High: 68. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 54. High: 74. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.