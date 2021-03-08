Monday Night Forecast: More clouds & breezy Tuesday

Our first severe weather threat of the Spring season possible for the weekend.

THIS EVENING: Increasing high clouds and mild. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds to a mostly cloudy sky by morning. Lows: middle 40s to lower 50s. Wind: South to SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with increasing humidity. High: 73. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning overcast, then mostly to partly cloudy by afternoon. More humid and breezy. Low: 58. High: 76. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Another round of morning clouds, then mostly cloudy by afternoon. A 20% chance of rain or drizzle. Muggy. Low: 63. High: 78. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Very muggy morning and then a warm, breezy afternoon. A 20% chance of isolated showers. Low: 65. High: 78. Wind: South 15 mph.

SATURDAY: A 30% chance of rain or storms, otherwise mostly cloudy and humid. Low: 65. High: 77. Wind: SE 15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 40% chance of storms, potentially strong or severe. Very warm and muggy. Low: 66. High: 74. Wind: SE 15 mph.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Remaining warm and breezy. Low: 51. High: 72. Wind: South 15 mph.

